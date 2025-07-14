1ABCT/3ID CALFX

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX), July 29, 2025, on Grafenwöhr Training Area. The CALFEX is a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. During this CALFEX first person view drones are utilized for real-time surveillance and targeting which provided a tactical advantage of the battlefield from an aerial perspective. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nathanial Johnson)
|07.29.2025
Date Posted: 07.30.2025
Category: Video Productions
|DE
