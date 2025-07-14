1ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts CALFEX

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972120" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team , 3rd Infantry Division, conducts a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX), July 29, 2025, on Grafenwöhr Training Area. The CALFEX is a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. During the CALFEX first person view (FPV) drones were utilized for real-time surveillance and targeting which provided a tactical advantage of the battlefield from an aerial perspective. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)