1ABCT, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts CALFEX

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team , 3rd Infantry Division, conducts a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX), July 29, 2025, on Grafenwöhr Training Area. The CALFEX is a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. During the CALFEX first person view (FPV) drones were utilized for real-time surveillance and targeting which provided a tactical advantage of the battlefield from an aerial perspective. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 06:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972120
|VIRIN:
|250729-A-GW687-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111198814
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
