Pacific News Break: July 29, 2025

In Australia, U.S. Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicles conducted an amphibious landing during Talisman Sabre 2025. In the Indian Ocean, U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Destroyer USS Milius conducted a live-fire exercise. And in the Coral Sea U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America conducted flight operations.
07.28.2025
07.29.2025
|Video Productions
