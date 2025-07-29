Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News Break: July 29, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    07.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    In Australia, U.S. Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicles conducted an amphibious landing during Talisman Sabre 2025. In the Indian Ocean, U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Destroyer USS Milius conducted a live-fire exercise. And in the Coral Sea U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America conducted flight operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 21:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972079
    VIRIN: 250729-M-FO238-5688
    Filename: DOD_111198305
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News Break: July 29, 2025, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Talisman Sabre 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download