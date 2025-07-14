1st MAW Marines host water survival training for III MEF

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force swim during water survival training on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2025. Marines are trained in water survival to combat in austere environments, keeping with their amphibious nature (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Edison Lobos)
