Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st MAW Marines host water survival training for III MEF

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.29.2025

    Video by Cpl. Edison Lobos 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force swim during water survival training on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 29, 2025. Marines are trained in water survival to combat in austere environments, keeping with their amphibious nature (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Edison Lobos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 00:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972071
    VIRIN: 250729-M-DG788-1001
    PIN: 001001
    Filename: DOD_111198231
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MAW Marines host water survival training for III MEF, by Cpl Edison Lobos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MAW
    swim qual
    III MEF
    MCIWS
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download