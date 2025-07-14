USA Girl Scouts Overseas Speak on AFN Radio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Girls with the U.S.A. Girl Scouts Overseas join U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier, an American Forces Network broadcaster, on AFN radio to talk about being a Girl Scout on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2025. The USAGSO allows daughters of military families in overseas locations opportunities to learn and to coexist in local communities through volunteerism. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)