Girls with the U.S.A. Girl Scouts Overseas join U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier, an American Forces Network broadcaster, on AFN radio to talk about being a Girl Scout on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2025. The USAGSO allows daughters of military families in overseas locations opportunities to learn and to coexist in local communities through volunteerism. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 20:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|972070
|VIRIN:
|250724-M-VB745-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111198226
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USA Girl Scouts Overseas Speak on AFN Radio, by Cpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.