Acquiring Minds - NC3

Welcome to Acquiring Minds, where we break down how the capabilities acquired by Space Systems Command are empowering our Nation's fighters.
Today we're highlighting NC3: Nuclear Command, Control and Communication. NC3 is a complex system of land, air, sea, and space-based components that monitor missile activity and provide connectivity between the President and our nuclear forces. Some call it the "backbone of our Nation's defense."
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 22:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972055
|VIRIN:
|250728-X-XO813-3475
|Filename:
|DOD_111197920
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
