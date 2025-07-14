Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Acquiring Minds - NC3

    07.28.2025

    Welcome to Acquiring Minds, where we break down how the capabilities acquired by Space Systems Command are empowering our Nation's fighters.
    Today we're highlighting NC3: Nuclear Command, Control and Communication. NC3 is a complex system of land, air, sea, and space-based components that monitor missile activity and provide connectivity between the President and our nuclear forces. Some call it the "backbone of our Nation's defense."

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 22:17
