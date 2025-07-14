Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRAFB Ceremonial Guardsman

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Isabella Ortega 

    19th Airlift Wing

    The base Honor Guard program exists to eternalize the legacy of every member, past and present, of the U. S. Air Force; they leave a lasting impression and paint a portrait of courage for the families who have served this nation.
    Little Rock now welcomes 20 new Airmen into the ranks of Ceremonial Guardsmen. Congratulations Class 25-3!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 17:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972052
    VIRIN: 250725-F-BE660-7085
    Filename: DOD_111197674
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRAFB Ceremonial Guardsman, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    19th Force Suport Squadron
    Herk Nation
    Honor Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download