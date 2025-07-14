The base Honor Guard program exists to eternalize the legacy of every member, past and present, of the U. S. Air Force; they leave a lasting impression and paint a portrait of courage for the families who have served this nation.
Little Rock now welcomes 20 new Airmen into the ranks of Ceremonial Guardsmen. Congratulations Class 25-3!
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 17:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972052
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-BE660-7085
|Filename:
|DOD_111197674
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, LRAFB Ceremonial Guardsman, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS
