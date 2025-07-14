Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illegal aliens prepared for transportation.

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Video by George Felton 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Illegal migrants are prepared to board a bus for transport to an ICE Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) facility in Batavia, New York for removal proceedings, September 16, 2024

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972050
    VIRIN: 240916-H-MJ013-1001
    Filename: DOD_111197637
    Length: 00:05:41
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    northern border
    Illegal Alien arrest
    illegal alien
    illegal alien immigrants

