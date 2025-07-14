Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Soldiers Participate in Philip A. Connelly Food Service Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ENCINO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2025

    Video by Maj. Mark Halliday 

    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Private First Class Ethan Cantu Describes, a Reserve Soldier in the 915th Quartermaster Detachment (Field Feeding), shares his experience participating in this year's Philip A. Connelly food service competition. This portion of the competition was conducted at La Copa Ranch training site in Texas, 11-12 July 2025.

    The Philip A. Connelly Awards Program recognizes excellence in Army food service and has played a key role in raising the standard of meals provided to Soldiers since 1968. A partnership between the Army and the National Restaurant Association brings industry expertise, innovation, and training to military dining operations. The program inspires professionalism, fosters personal growth among culinary specialists, and strengthens readiness through world-class food service.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 17:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 972048
    VIRIN: 250712-A-JW448-1225
    Filename: DOD_111197626
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: ENCINO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers Participate in Philip A. Connelly Food Service Competition, by MAJ Mark Halliday, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download