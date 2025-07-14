Army Reserve Soldiers Participate in Philip A. Connelly Food Service Competition

Private First Class Ethan Cantu Describes, a Reserve Soldier in the 915th Quartermaster Detachment (Field Feeding), shares his experience participating in this year's Philip A. Connelly food service competition. This portion of the competition was conducted at La Copa Ranch training site in Texas, 11-12 July 2025.
The Philip A. Connelly Awards Program recognizes excellence in Army food service and has played a key role in raising the standard of meals provided to Soldiers since 1968. A partnership between the Army and the National Restaurant Association brings industry expertise, innovation, and training to military dining operations. The program inspires professionalism, fosters personal growth among culinary specialists, and strengthens readiness through world-class food service.
