Army Reserve Soldiers Participate in Philip A. Connelly Food Service Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/972047" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sergeant First Class Rudolfo Vasquez Describes, commander of the 915th Quartermaster Detachment (Field Feeding), shares his experience participating in this year's Philip A. Connelly food service competition. This portion of the competition was conducted at La Copa Ranch training site in Texas, 11-12 July 2025.



The Philip A. Connelly Awards Program recognizes excellence in Army food service and has played a key role in raising the standard of meals provided to Soldiers since 1968. A partnership between the Army and the National Restaurant Association brings industry expertise, innovation, and training to military dining operations. The program inspires professionalism, fosters personal growth among culinary specialists, and strengthens readiness through world-class food service.