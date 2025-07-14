It's a New Day - Flight to Recovery

On April 29, 2024, retired Army Master Sgt. Chris Hiatt was coming in for a routine landing at the Castroville Airport when something went terribly wrong. The right landing gear gave out which caused the mechanical parts to come up under the fuselage and rupture the fuel tank in a small aerobatic plane he was flying. He was instantly inside a giant orange orb of flames. Hiatt spent 68 days in the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Center located within Brooke Army Medical Center. Hiatt is still receiving care at the ISR Burn Center and may require additional surgeries to help heal his wounds, but he is able to continue to do what he loves – fly.
It’s a new day: Pilot survives fiery crash, flies again
