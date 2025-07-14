Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    It's a New Day - Flight to Recovery

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    On April 29, 2024, retired Army Master Sgt. Chris Hiatt was coming in for a routine landing at the Castroville Airport when something went terribly wrong. The right landing gear gave out which caused the mechanical parts to come up under the fuselage and rupture the fuel tank in a small aerobatic plane he was flying. He was instantly inside a giant orange orb of flames. Hiatt spent 68 days in the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research Burn Center located within Brooke Army Medical Center. Hiatt is still receiving care at the ISR Burn Center and may require additional surgeries to help heal his wounds, but he is able to continue to do what he loves – fly.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 16:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 972037
    VIRIN: 250729-O-NB001-1445
    Filename: DOD_111197537
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    It&rsquo;s a new day: Pilot survives fiery crash, flies again

