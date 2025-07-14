Coast Guard offloads nearly $74 million in illicit drugs interdicted in the Eastern Pacific

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma’s (WMEC-908) crew offloaded approximately 9,970 pounds of cocaine worth $73.7 million, Tuesday, at Port Everglades. The seized contraband was the result of an interdiction on June 24, 2025, approximately 120 miles northwest of Ecuador by the crew of the Tahoma. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 15:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972021
|VIRIN:
|250729-G-FL674-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111197337
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
No keywords found.