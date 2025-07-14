Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads nearly $74 million in illicit drugs interdicted in the Eastern Pacific

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma’s (WMEC-908) crew offloaded approximately 9,970 pounds of cocaine worth $73.7 million, Tuesday, at Port Everglades. The seized contraband was the result of an interdiction on June 24, 2025, approximately 120 miles northwest of Ecuador by the crew of the Tahoma. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 972021
    VIRIN: 250729-G-FL674-1001
    Filename: DOD_111197337
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    USCGC Tahoma (WMEC 908)
    Port Everglades
    Counter drug operations
    USCG

