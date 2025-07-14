Coast Guard offloads nearly $74 million in illicit drugs interdicted in the Eastern Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma’s (WMEC-908) crew offloaded approximately 9,970 pounds of cocaine worth $73.7 million, Tuesday, at Port Everglades. The seized contraband was the result of an interdiction on June 24, 2025, approximately 120 miles northwest of Ecuador by the crew of the Tahoma. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)