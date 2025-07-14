video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Team members discuss care for a simulated patient aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 26, 2025. Ultimate Caduceus assesses USTRANSCOM’s ability and capacity to conduct global patient movement at scale in a field training environment and designed to examine patient movement functionality across the DoD and with industry and interagency partners. (DOD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)