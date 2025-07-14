U.S. Air Force Critical Care Air Transport Team members discuss care for a simulated patient aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 26, 2025. Ultimate Caduceus assesses USTRANSCOM’s ability and capacity to conduct global patient movement at scale in a field training environment and designed to examine patient movement functionality across the DoD and with industry and interagency partners. (DOD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 14:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|972008
|VIRIN:
|250729-N-ZA692-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111197161
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ultimate Caduceus 2025, by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
