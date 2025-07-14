2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment celebrated their 159th Birthday with a battalion run on Legends Way at Fort Hood, Texas July 27, 2025. The battalion has a storied reputation for combat excellence in many major conflicts in American military history and the 1st Cavalry Division honors the dedication of all 2-8 Troopers. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 14:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|972007
|VIRIN:
|250728-A-WV576-8452
|Filename:
|DOD_111197107
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment Birthday Celebration, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
