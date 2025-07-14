2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment Birthday Celebration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment celebrated their 159th Birthday with a battalion run on Legends Way at Fort Hood, Texas July 27, 2025. The battalion has a storied reputation for combat excellence in many major conflicts in American military history and the 1st Cavalry Division honors the dedication of all 2-8 Troopers. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)