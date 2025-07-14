Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment Birthday Celebration

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment celebrated their 159th Birthday with a battalion run on Legends Way at Fort Hood, Texas July 27, 2025. The battalion has a storied reputation for combat excellence in many major conflicts in American military history and the 1st Cavalry Division honors the dedication of all 2-8 Troopers. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 14:42
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: TEXAS, US

    This work, 2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment Birthday Celebration, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    cake cutting ceremony
    Battalion Run
    2-8 CAV 1st ABCT 1st CD
    Birthday 5K
    1st Cavalry Dvision

