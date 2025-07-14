CP25 Costa Rica Medical Site

LIMÓN Costa Rica (July 27 2025) Service members assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) encounter patients at a medical site in Limón Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025 July 28 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007 which aims to foster goodwill strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations and form new partnerships between host nations non-federal entities and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jordan Bristol)
