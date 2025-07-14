Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Borough of Ellwood City official discusses impact of Innovative Readiness Training mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ELLWOOD CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    Rhiannon Schnell, Borough of Ellwood City secretary to public works and code enforcement, discusses the impact of Operation Healthy Ellwood, an Innovative Readiness Training program sponsored by the Department of Defense, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 23, 2025. IRT missions provide mutual benefit: underserved American communities receive critical support while joint force service members train in mission-relevant environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 12:43
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 971992
    VIRIN: 250723-F-LI355-4001
    Filename: DOD_111196958
    Length: 00:06:00
    Location: ELLWOOD CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Borough of Ellwood City official discusses impact of Innovative Readiness Training mission, by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Innovative Readiness Training
    Ellwood City
    Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)
    OHEIRT25
    IRT 2025
    Operation Healthy Ellwood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download