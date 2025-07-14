Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC command nurse discusses impact of Operation Healthy Ellwood

    ELLWOOD CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    U.S. Air Force Col. Nicole Hurley, Air Force Reserve Command command nurse, discusses the impact of Operation Healthy Ellwood while the Innovative Readiness Training mission is underway in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 23, 2025. Hurley, an Ellwood City native, played a large role in the application process for the IRT. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 12:43
    Location: ELLWOOD CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    TAGS

    AFRC
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)
    OHEIRT25
    Operation Healthy Ellwood
    AFRC command nurse

