AFRC command nurse discusses impact of Operation Healthy Ellwood

U.S. Air Force Col. Nicole Hurley, Air Force Reserve Command command nurse, discusses the impact of Operation Healthy Ellwood while the Innovative Readiness Training mission is underway in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 23, 2025. Hurley, an Ellwood City native, played a large role in the application process for the IRT. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 12:43
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|971991
|VIRIN:
|250723-F-LI355-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111196945
|Length:
|00:08:41
|Location:
|ELLWOOD CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
