    July Soldier's Story - SFC Brandon Larrabee

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Corinna Baltos 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    SFC Brandon Larrabee U.S. Army Sustainment Command talks about his favorite Army memory.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 12:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971990
    VIRIN: 250728-A-XQ291-4938
    Filename: DOD_111196873
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July Soldier's Story - SFC Brandon Larrabee, by Corinna Baltos, identified by DVIDS

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

