Service members complete clinic operations and classroom training during Operation Healthy Ellwood, an Innovative Readiness Training mission in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2025. The Department of Defense's Innovative Readiness Training program is designed to provide mutual benefit for service members and underserved American communities alike. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 12:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971980
|VIRIN:
|250729-F-LI355-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111196714
|Length:
|00:17:46
|Location:
|ELLWOOD CITY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operation Healthy Ellwood B-Roll Package, by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.