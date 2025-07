5-7 Cav Sharpening Skills with Live Fire Exercise (REEL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment (CAV), 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, in support of Task Force Iron, conducts Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) in conjunction with the British Armed Forces, Canadian Armed Forces and Estonian Defense Forces on July 25, 2025, at the Central Training Area, near Camp Tapa, Estonia. The CALFEX demonstrated lethality, readiness, and enhanced interoperability between our NATO Allies. The 5-7 CAV is recognized as one of the most modernized reconnaissance squadron in the U.S. Army, equipped with the latest technology and vehicles to enhance their effectiveness on the battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)