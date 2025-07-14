Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD Warrior Games 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Harrell 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Athletes from Team Air Force compete in Archery and Sitting Volleyball at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games July 25, 2025, at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The DoD Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded ill injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The nine-day event is composed of 175 wounded ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events July 18-26 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Daniel Harrell)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 10:47
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Warrior Games
    DoD Warrior Games 2025

