UAS Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971974" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. David Guyette first sergeant of the 720th Ordnance Company 18th Military Police Brigade discusses the importance of unmanned aircraft system training with Soldiers from the 615th Military Police Company 709th Military Police Battalion 18th MP Brigade at Balli Airfield U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria July 8 2025. The training enhances unit readiness by developing tactics and strategies to counter emerging threats.