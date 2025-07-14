Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UAS Training

    GERMANY

    07.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. David Guyette first sergeant of the 720th Ordnance Company 18th Military Police Brigade discusses the importance of unmanned aircraft system training with Soldiers from the 615th Military Police Company 709th Military Police Battalion 18th MP Brigade at Balli Airfield U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria July 8 2025. The training enhances unit readiness by developing tactics and strategies to counter emerging threats.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 10:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971972
    VIRIN: 250708-A-PT551-2668
    Filename: DOD_111196574
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UAS Training, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Military Police Brigade
    UAS Training
    Balli Airfield

