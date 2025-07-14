Behind the Scenes at Mount Morris Dam: Bulkhead Guide Replacement Project

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District team members conducted bulkhead guide replacement preparation work at Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, July 24, 2024. The work ensures continued safe operations and long-term reliability of the dam’s flood control systems, which protect downstream communities (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
