    Behind the Scenes at Mount Morris Dam: Bulkhead Guide Replacement Project

    MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District team members conducted bulkhead guide replacement preparation work at Mount Morris Dam in Mount Morris, New York, July 24, 2024. The work ensures continued safe operations and long-term reliability of the dam’s flood control systems, which protect downstream communities (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 09:29
    Location: MOUNT MORRIS, NEW YORK, US

    Buffalo District
    Mount Morris Dam
    Mount Morris Dam and Recreation Area
    USACE
    corps of engineers

