Sounds of the P-8A Poseidon

Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Kyle Forsbergley assigned to the ‘Grey Knights’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 presents components of a P-8A Poseidon at Keflavík Air Base Iceland July 22 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S. Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971960
|VIRIN:
|250722-N-AN659-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111196383
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|IS
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
