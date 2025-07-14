Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sounds of the P-8A Poseidon

    ICELAND

    07.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    Naval Aircrewman Operator 2nd Class Kyle Forsbergley assigned to the ‘Grey Knights’ of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46 presents components of a P-8A Poseidon at Keflavík Air Base Iceland July 22 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S. Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 09:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971960
    VIRIN: 250722-N-AN659-1001
    Filename: DOD_111196383
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: IS

    P-8A Poseidon
    Poseidon
    Grey Knights
    patrol squadron 46
    Fly Navy
    asmr

