    5-7 Cav Sharpening Skills with Live Fire Exercise

    TAPA, LääNE-VIRUMAA, ESTONIA

    07.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Apache Troop, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts crew gunnery training during a combined arms live fire exercise, July 25, 2025, at the Central Training Area, near Camp Tapa, Estonia. The CALFEX demonstrated lethality, readiness, and enhanced interoperability between our NATO Allies. The 5-7 CAV is recognized as one of the most modernized reconnaissance squadrons in the U.S. Army, equipped with the latest technology and vehicles to enhance their effectiveness on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 04:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971955
    VIRIN: 250729-A-JW284-1001
    Filename: DOD_111196185
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: TAPA, LääNE-VIRUMAA, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5-7 Cav Sharpening Skills with Live Fire Exercise, by SGT Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7MPAD
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    TFIron

