The Apache Troop, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts crew gunnery training during a combined arms live fire exercise, July 25, 2025, at the Central Training Area, near Camp Tapa, Estonia. The CALFEX demonstrated lethality, readiness, and enhanced interoperability between our NATO Allies. The 5-7 CAV is recognized as one of the most modernized reconnaissance squadrons in the U.S. Army, equipped with the latest technology and vehicles to enhance their effectiveness on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 04:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971955
|VIRIN:
|250729-A-JW284-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111196185
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|TAPA, LääNE-VIRUMAA, EE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 5-7 Cav Sharpening Skills with Live Fire Exercise, by SGT Myenn LaMotta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.