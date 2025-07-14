5-7 Cav Sharpening Skills with Live Fire Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971955" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Apache Troop, 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, conducts crew gunnery training during a combined arms live fire exercise, July 25, 2025, at the Central Training Area, near Camp Tapa, Estonia. The CALFEX demonstrated lethality, readiness, and enhanced interoperability between our NATO Allies. The 5-7 CAV is recognized as one of the most modernized reconnaissance squadrons in the U.S. Army, equipped with the latest technology and vehicles to enhance their effectiveness on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Myenn LaMotta)