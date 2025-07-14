2/23 Marines and ROK Marines Joint Obstacle Course Training at KMEP 25.2

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marines, forward deployed with 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program, and Republic of Korea Marines with the 1st Marine Division, ROK Marine Corps, conduct joint obstacle training during the Korean Marine Exercise Program 25.2 in Pohang, South Korea, July 24, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterrence and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
|07.23.2025
|07.29.2025 03:30
|B-Roll
|971954
|250725-M-RY790-1001
|DOD_111196159
|00:03:14
|POHANG, KR
|1
|1
