SecAF Arrives at Andersen AFB

Andersen Air Force Base leadership greet Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink at the flightline on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam July 26, 2025. Meink visited Andersen as part of his first tour of the Indo-Pacific region as SecAF while learning more about the Air Force's first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)
