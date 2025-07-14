Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SecAF Arrives at Andersen AFB

    GUAM

    07.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones 

    36th Wing

    Andersen Air Force Base leadership greet Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink at the flightline on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam July 26, 2025. Meink visited Andersen as part of his first tour of the Indo-Pacific region as SecAF while learning more about the Air Force's first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise. The DLE series encompasses all branches of the Department of Defense, along with Allies and partners, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Michael Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 01:12
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, SecAF Arrives at Andersen AFB, by SSgt Michael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of the Air Force
    Troy Meink
    DLE25

