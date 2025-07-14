1st Signal Brigade hosts Eighth Army's Quarterly Retirement Ceremony on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 23, 2025. The ceremony honors; Lt. Col. Jonathan S. Borders, Maj. Sam C. Kim, Maj. Ryan J. Vandrovec, Maj. Justine B. Vitug, Capt. Dononvan J. Hurley, Mr. Quentin S. Sims, Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew N. Rehedul, and Master Sgt. Gary D. Gound, on the completion of their career service to U.S. Army.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 00:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971941
|VIRIN:
|250723-A-TV877-1001
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111196020
|Length:
|00:42:57
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Signal Brigade Hosts Eighth Army’s Quarterly Retirement Ceremony, by SSG Nicholas Goodman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.