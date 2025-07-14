Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Signal Brigade Hosts Eighth Army’s Quarterly Retirement Ceremony

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Goodman 

    1st Signal Brigade

    1st Signal Brigade hosts Eighth Army's Quarterly Retirement Ceremony on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 23, 2025. The ceremony honors; Lt. Col. Jonathan S. Borders, Maj. Sam C. Kim, Maj. Ryan J. Vandrovec, Maj. Justine B. Vitug, Capt. Dononvan J. Hurley, Mr. Quentin S. Sims, Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew N. Rehedul, and Master Sgt. Gary D. Gound, on the completion of their career service to U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 00:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971941
    VIRIN: 250723-A-TV877-1001
    PIN: 000001
    Filename: DOD_111196020
    Length: 00:42:57
    Location: KR

