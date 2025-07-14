Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I MIG Change of Command; Same Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. William V. Osborne III, the outgoing commanding officer of I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, relinquishes command to Col. William E. DeLeal II during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, July 25, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero and Lance Cpl. Kenya Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 23:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971939
    VIRIN: 250728-M-M3015-1001
    Filename: DOD_111195882
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MIG Change of Command; Same Mission, by Cpl Brandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMIG,IMEF,Marines,COC,usmnews,Tradition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download