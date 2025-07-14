video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division operate an unmanned aerial system and call for artillery fire during a demonstration at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2025. The Soldiers and representatives from Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute demonstrated Project Shrike, an AI-enabled system for rapid target recognition and fire adjustment, by integrating drones and artillery during live-fire training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)