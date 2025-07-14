U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division operate an unmanned aerial system and call for artillery fire during a demonstration at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2025. The Soldiers and representatives from Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute demonstrated Project Shrike, an AI-enabled system for rapid target recognition and fire adjustment, by integrating drones and artillery during live-fire training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 22:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971934
|VIRIN:
|250728-Z-IK914-9931
|Filename:
|DOD_111195737
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
