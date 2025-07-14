Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project Shrike

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division operate an unmanned aerial system and call for artillery fire during a demonstration at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 28, 2025. The Soldiers and representatives from Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute demonstrated Project Shrike, an AI-enabled system for rapid target recognition and fire adjustment, by integrating drones and artillery during live-fire training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 22:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:03:29
