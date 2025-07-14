Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay Hydrated

    CAMP WALKER, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    06.30.2025

    Video by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee 

    AFN Daegu

    AFN Daegu wants you to stay hydrated. Make sure you bring a water source!

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 22:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 971932
    VIRIN: 250701-D-VB752-4203
    Filename: DOD_111195725
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP WALKER, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stay Hydrated, by OR-4 Jaeseung Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

