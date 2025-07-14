Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CYS Highlight

    CAMP WALKER, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    07.20.2025

    Video by CHIHON KIM 

    AFN Daegu

    Lt. Col. Jason A. Russell (6th Ordnance Battalion), Latoya Cardwell Child & Youth Services Coordinator (CYS) discuss operational readiness and how CYS helps support the mission at Camp Walker, South Korea July 21, 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 21:09
    Location: CAMP WALKER, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    This work, CYS Highlight, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

