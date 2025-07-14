Lt. Col. Jason A. Russell (6th Ordnance Battalion), Latoya Cardwell Child & Youth Services Coordinator (CYS) discuss operational readiness and how CYS helps support the mission at Camp Walker, South Korea July 21, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 21:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971930
|VIRIN:
|250721-O-PQ498-2662
|Filename:
|DOD_111195672
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CYS Highlight, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.