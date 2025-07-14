Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Air Commandos conduct airfield survey

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Johnathon King 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Air Force Air Commandos conduct an airfield survey as part of Emerald Warrior 25.2 in California, July 24, 2025. Supported by U.S. Special Operations Command, Emerald Warrior is a joint, combined special operations exercise that prepares U.S. Special Operations Command forces, Conventional Enablers, Partner Forces, and Interagency Elements to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Johnathon King) (Portions of this video have been blurred for operational security.)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 21:26
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Air Commandos conduct airfield survey, by A1C Johnathon King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

