U.S. Air Force Air Commandos conduct airfield survey

U.S. Air Force Air Commandos conduct an airfield survey as part of Emerald Warrior 25.2 in California, July 24, 2025. Supported by U.S. Special Operations Command, Emerald Warrior is a joint, combined special operations exercise that prepares U.S. Special Operations Command forces, Conventional Enablers, Partner Forces, and Interagency Elements to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Johnathon King) (Portions of this video have been blurred for operational security.)