    USNS Comfort Sports Camp, Limón, Costa Rica CP25

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.26.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alfredo Marron 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 26, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) participate in a community relations sports camp with the Police Athletic League at the University of Costa Rica Caribbean Campus, Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise, July 26, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 16:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971914
    VIRIN: 250726-N-MQ781-1001
    Filename: DOD_111195003
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: LIMóN, CR

    USNS Comfort
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    Continuing Promise 2025
    CP25
    US Navy

