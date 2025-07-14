USNS Comfort Sports Camp, Limón, Costa Rica CP25

LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 26, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) participate in a community relations sports camp with the Police Athletic League at the University of Costa Rica Caribbean Campus, Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise, July 26, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfredo Marron)
|07.26.2025
|07.28.2025 16:29
|B-Roll
|971914
|250726-N-MQ781-1001
|DOD_111195003
|00:01:02
|LIMóN, CR
|1
|1
