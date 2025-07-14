Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strengthening Our Relations, Our Nation

    UNITED STATES

    05.31.2025

    Video by Corwin Colbert 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Commander, NAVFAC Pacific Rear Adm. Jeff Kilian presents at JETC 2025 on what he termed "Poseidon's Corollary": a three-pronged approach for NAVFAC to meet infrastructure challenges in the Pacific.

    NAVFAC Pacific
    JETC

