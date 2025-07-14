MATINA, Costa Rica (July 27, 2025) United States Fleet Forces Band "Uncharted Waters" and the Estrada Community Band perform in Matina, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 27. 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/ U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971908
|VIRIN:
|250727-N-MA550-2001
|PIN:
|250727N
|Filename:
|DOD_111194922
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|MATINA, CR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USFF Band Performs in Costa Rica for CP25, by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.