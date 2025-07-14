NAVFAC Marianas kicked off Repairs on the Glass Breakwater in February at Apra Harbor, Guam.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|971907
|VIRIN:
|250301-N-QE566-1682
|Filename:
|DOD_111194916
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Marianas kicked off Repairs on the Glass Breakwater, by Corwin Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.