    SIOP News from Hawaii

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Corwin Colbert 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Pacific

    Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Commander Capt. Steve Padhi and team provide NAVFAC Pacific Commander, Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias and Commander, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Capt. Ryan D. McCrillis a tour of the largest military construction project at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY&IMF), the future Dry Dock 5.
    Fully executed, SIOP will deliver required dry dock repairs and upgrades to support current and planned future classes of nuclear-powered warships, optimize workflow within the four naval shipyards through significant changes to their physical layout and recapitalize obsolete capital equipment with modern technology that will dramatically increase productivity and safety.
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    NAVFAC
    Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program - SIOP

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 16:18
    Location: US

    SIOP NAVFAC OICCPNSY PNSY
    NAVFAC Pacfic

