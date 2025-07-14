SIOP News from Hawaii

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971906" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Officer in Charge of Construction Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Commander Capt. Steve Padhi and team provide NAVFAC Pacific Commander, Rear Adm. Omarr Tobias and Commander, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Capt. Ryan D. McCrillis a tour of the largest military construction project at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY&IMF), the future Dry Dock 5.

Fully executed, SIOP will deliver required dry dock repairs and upgrades to support current and planned future classes of nuclear-powered warships, optimize workflow within the four naval shipyards through significant changes to their physical layout and recapitalize obsolete capital equipment with modern technology that will dramatically increase productivity and safety.

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

NAVFAC

Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program - SIOP