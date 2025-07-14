Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Commandos drop off U.S. and partner force medical personnel during EW 25.2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    Air Force Special Operations Command

    U.S. Airman assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conduct a mission on a U.S. Air Force C-146 Wolfhound during Emerald Warrior 25.2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma and California, July 24, 2025. Emerald Warrior provides our Air Commandos and Allies and partners with opportunities to train and exercise diverse and complementary capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth) (Portions of the video were blurred for operational security)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971905
    VIRIN: 250724-F-MJ351-7001
    Filename: DOD_111194898
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Commandos drop off U.S. and partner force medical personnel during EW 25.2, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download