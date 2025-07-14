Air Commandos drop off U.S. and partner force medical personnel during EW 25.2

U.S. Airman assigned to Air Force Special Operations Command conduct a mission on a U.S. Air Force C-146 Wolfhound during Emerald Warrior 25.2 at Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma and California, July 24, 2025. Emerald Warrior provides our Air Commandos and Allies and partners with opportunities to train and exercise diverse and complementary capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth) (Portions of the video were blurred for operational security)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 21:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971905
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-MJ351-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111194898
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
