    New company commander at Fort McCoy Garrison HHC provides first comments as commander during July 2025 ceremony

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. Zachary Daugherty, new commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company, gives his first comments as company commander July 11, 2025, during a change-of-command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. Daugherty took command of the company from Maj. Randy Downs. (U.S. Army VIdeo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971904
    VIRIN: 250711-A-OK556-8005
    Filename: DOD_111194863
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, HHC change of command, Fort McCoy Garrison HHC, IMCOM

