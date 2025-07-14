U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madison McCray, 325th Operational Support Squadron weather journeyman, explains the cone of uncertainty as part of a hurricane preparedness campaign at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 16, 2025. The video clarifies what the cone of uncertainty portrays about a hurricane, while clearing up common misconceptions and informing viewers about potential hazards found outside the cone zone. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 15:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|971903
|VIRIN:
|250725-F-VN231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111194858
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Understanding the Hurricane Cone of Uncertainty, by A1C Amanda Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.