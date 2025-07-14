Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Understanding the Hurricane Cone of Uncertainty

    TYNDALL AFB, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madison McCray, 325th Operational Support Squadron weather journeyman, explains the cone of uncertainty as part of a hurricane preparedness campaign at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 16, 2025. The video clarifies what the cone of uncertainty portrays about a hurricane, while clearing up common misconceptions and informing viewers about potential hazards found outside the cone zone. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)

