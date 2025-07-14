Understanding the Hurricane Cone of Uncertainty

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Madison McCray, 325th Operational Support Squadron weather journeyman, explains the cone of uncertainty as part of a hurricane preparedness campaign at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, July 16, 2025. The video clarifies what the cone of uncertainty portrays about a hurricane, while clearing up common misconceptions and informing viewers about potential hazards found outside the cone zone. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Alvarez)