    CP25 Vet Site in Costa Rica

    LIMóN, COSTA RICA

    07.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica (July 25, 2025) Veterinarians assigned to 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Support Services and Costa Rican veterinary technicians with the Municipal of Limón Animal Welfare Office offer small animal care services in Limón, Costa Rica during Continuing Promise 2025, July 25, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/ U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971902
    VIRIN: 250725-N-MA550-2001
    Filename: DOD_111194834
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: LIMóN, CR

    USNS Comfort
    USNavy
    Continuing Promise
    Enduring Promise
    CP25

