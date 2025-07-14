2nd MLG First-Ever Marine Corps Command to Host Tier IV TCCC Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy medical officers with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, perform their final test during a Tier IV Tactical Combat Casualty Care course at the Battle Skills Training School, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 23, 2025. This was the first-ever Tier IV TCCC hosted by a Marine Corps command, and the first course executed by U.S. Navy personnel on the East Coast. The course trains select military service members to become proficient combat paramedics capable of providing advanced casualty care at the point of injury on the battlefield and in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)