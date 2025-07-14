Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MLG First-Ever Marine Corps Command to Host Tier IV TCCC Course

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and a U.S. Coast Guardsman with Special Missions Training Center, Force Readiness Command, performing tactical combat casualty care during a Tier IV TCCC Course at the Battle Skills Training School, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 23, 2025. This was the first-ever Tier IV TCCC hosted by a Marine Corps command, and the first course executed by U.S. Navy personnel on the East Coast. The course trains select military service members to become proficient combat paramedics capable of providing advanced casualty care at the point of injury on the battlefield and in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 16:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971900
    VIRIN: 250723-M-RU058-1001
    Filename: DOD_111194773
    Length: 00:07:54
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MLG First-Ever Marine Corps Command to Host Tier IV TCCC Course, by Cpl Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tactical Medicine, Casualty Care, USMCNews, Combat Paramedic, II MEF, NMCS

