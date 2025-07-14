U.S. Navy Sailors with 2nd Medical Battalion, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and a U.S. Coast Guardsman with Special Missions Training Center, Force Readiness Command, performing tactical combat casualty care during a Tier IV TCCC Course at the Battle Skills Training School, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 23, 2025. This was the first-ever Tier IV TCCC hosted by a Marine Corps command, and the first course executed by U.S. Navy personnel on the East Coast. The course trains select military service members to become proficient combat paramedics capable of providing advanced casualty care at the point of injury on the battlefield and in austere environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Apollo Wilson)
|07.23.2025
|07.28.2025 16:26
|B-Roll
|971900
|250723-M-RU058-1001
|DOD_111194773
|00:07:54
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
This work, 2nd MLG First-Ever Marine Corps Command to Host Tier IV TCCC Course, by Cpl Apollo Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
