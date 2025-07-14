Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Great Sodus Bay Dredging B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT SODUS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, dredging the federal navigation channel of the Great Sodus Bay, Great Sodus, New York, June 24, 2025. Great Sodus Bay is a recreational harbor supporting 169 jobs and over $10 million in labor income. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 971899
    VIRIN: 250724-A-MC713-2001
    Filename: DOD_111194750
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: GREAT SODUS, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great Sodus Bay Dredging B-Roll, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Great Sodus
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    dredging

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download