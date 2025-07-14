B-roll of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, dredging the federal navigation channel of the Great Sodus Bay, Great Sodus, New York, June 24, 2025. Great Sodus Bay is a recreational harbor supporting 169 jobs and over $10 million in labor income. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 15:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|971899
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-MC713-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111194750
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|GREAT SODUS, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Great Sodus Bay Dredging B-Roll, by MSgt Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.