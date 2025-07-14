Former Fort McCoy Garrison HHC commander provides departing comments during 2025 change-of-command ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971898" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Randy Downs, former commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company, provides departing comments July 11, 2025, during a change-of-command ceremony for the company at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Maj. Zachary Daugherty took command of the company from Downs. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)