Maj. Randy Downs, former commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters and Headquarters Company, provides departing comments July 11, 2025, during a change-of-command ceremony for the company at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Maj. Zachary Daugherty took command of the company from Downs. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|07.11.2025
|07.28.2025 15:21
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:08:30
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
This work, Former Fort McCoy Garrison HHC commander provides departing comments during 2025 change-of-command ceremony, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
