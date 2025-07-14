Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Legacy: Mitzi Huffman reflects on her father Col. Robert B. Hood

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Mitzi Huffman, daughter of World War I hero Col. Robert B. Hood, reflects on her father’s legacy, her upbringing in a military family, and the emotional return to Fort Hood as the installation reclaims its historic name in his honor. In this heartfelt interview, Huffman shares personal memories of discipline, service, and sacrifice, revealing how the Army’s values shaped her family across generations. The renaming ceremony marks not only a tribute to her father’s distinguished service but also a deeply personal journey of remembrance and healing.

    TAGS

    Mitzi Huffman
    Col. Robert B. Hood

