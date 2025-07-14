Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hood Redesignates

    FORT HOOD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Video by Janecze Wright 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    From left, Sohail Salgado, work reception technician, Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works, Operations and Maintenance Division, and Stephen Short, air-conditioning mechanic, DPW, OMD, drop a tarp at the Bernie Beck Gate sign to reveal the new name of the installation during the commemorative renaming ceremony July 28, 2025, at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army video by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 13:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 971882
    VIRIN: 250728-A-RP113-9037
    Filename: DOD_111194058
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: FORT HOOD, TEXAS, US

    Fort Hood, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood, AMC, IMCOM, III Armored Corps, Redesignation

