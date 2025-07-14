Fort Hood Redesignates

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/971882" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

From left, Sohail Salgado, work reception technician, Fort Hood Directorate of Public Works, Operations and Maintenance Division, and Stephen Short, air-conditioning mechanic, DPW, OMD, drop a tarp at the Bernie Beck Gate sign to reveal the new name of the installation during the commemorative renaming ceremony July 28, 2025, at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army video by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs)