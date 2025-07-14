Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th MXG Automatic Wire Test Set Video

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Video by Airman Holly Leonard and Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney

    4th Fighter Wing   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Maintenance Group utilize an Automatic Wire Test Set (AWTS) to troubleshoot aircraft wiring systems at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 23, 2025. AWTS is a deployable wire tester used to troubleshoot complex diagnostic systems in aviation and ground vehicles, supporting joint force readiness and rapid maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney and Airman Holly Leonard)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 13:36
    mission readiness
    Seymore Johnson Air Force Base
    4 MXG
    Maintainers and Technicians

