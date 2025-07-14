4th MXG Automatic Wire Test Set Video

Airmen assigned to the 4th Maintenance Group utilize an Automatic Wire Test Set (AWTS) to troubleshoot aircraft wiring systems at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, July 23, 2025. AWTS is a deployable wire tester used to troubleshoot complex diagnostic systems in aviation and ground vehicles, supporting joint force readiness and rapid maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Tierney and Airman Holly Leonard)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 13:36
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
